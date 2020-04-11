NAREDCO issues SOPs to ensure safety of onsite labour

Mumbai: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has crafted the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines to ensure safety of construction site workers. A site safety representative (SSRs) will be deployed at every site in addition to trained supervisors to ensure the safety guidelines are followed. Necessary training will be given in advance to supervisors and SSRs so that hey can train the workers further.

The SOPs and guidelines have been prepared under the guidance of ministries of health and housing especially at a time when most of the workers on such construction sites have gone back to their states due to the nationwide lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic.

On day zero, before resuming the work on the sites post lockdown period, mandatory medical check up will be arranged for the workers. The workers coming from outside would have to observe home quarantine for at least 14 days. Only medically fit workers will be deployed at site and medical assistance will be arranged for unfit workers. Medical camps will be arranged every month.