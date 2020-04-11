NAREDCO issues SOPs to ensure safety of onsite labour

Mumbai: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has crafted the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines to ensure safety of construction site workers. A site safety representative (SSRs) will be deployed at every site in addition to trained supervisors to ensure the safety guidelines are followed. Necessary training will be given in advance to supervisors and SSRs so that hey can train the workers further.
The SOPs and guidelines have been prepared under the guidance of ministries of health and housing especially at a time when most of the workers on such construction sites have gone back to their states due to the nationwide lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic.
On day zero, before resuming the work on the sites post lockdown period, mandatory medical check up will be arranged for the workers. The workers coming from outside would have to observe home quarantine for at least 14 days. Only medically fit workers will be deployed at site and medical assistance will be arranged for unfit workers. Medical camps will be arranged every month.
Further, a unique photo identity card with serial number will be issued to all the workers and their family members staying at site and proper record will be maintained. They will not be allowed to go outside the site area as all essential items will be made available to them at site only.
According to NAREDCO, start time on site will be staggered to avoid congestion at the entry gates and number of workers working at a particular time and place will be reduced by making arrangements for different sites and areas. Workers would be asked not to shake hands when greeting others and while working on the site. It will be mandatory for workers on site to wear face mask.
As far as materials, tools, machinery and vehicles are concerned, NAREDCO said at all point of time easy access to parking would be ensured since public transit is limited. All vehicles and machinery entering the premise would be disinfected and all construction material would be left idle for three days before use to ensure safe usage.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)