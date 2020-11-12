Narcotics Control Bureau records statement of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella; actor to be examined next

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was questioned for the second consecutive day by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday.

Gabriella’s statements were recorded by the agency in a drug case. “The recording of the statement has been completed and we will take a call on whether she should be summoned again. We are awaiting questioning of Arjun Rampal,” said a source privy to the investigation.

She is being probed to ascertain any links with her brother Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national arrested by the NCB in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Others arrested include actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several more, linked to alleged peddling of banned narcotics substances.

Rampal has been called to appear before the agency on Friday, sources said. The NCB, on Monday morning, conducted searches at the premises of Rampal’s Bandra flat and seized electronic gadgets and medicines, which come under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). The agency is investigating the purpose of keeping the medicines, sources said. The NCB has been investigating if there was any consumption, procurement, usage and transportation of banned substances.

Rampal will be probed by the agency on the basis of their investigations based on the arrest of Agisilaos, the first foreigner to be arrested in the case. NCB has alleged that Agisilaos is part of the drug syndicate and has been in touch with the other accused arrested in the Rajput case. On the basis of the information, a room at a resort in Lonavala had been searched, where Agisilaos was staying with his fiance, and 0.8 grams of small, round, black sticky substance, purportedly charas, was found. Searches at his Khar residence had led to the seizure of a strip of Alprazolam tablets.