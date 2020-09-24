Narcotics Control Bureau has no jurisdiction to probe case, Rhea Chakraborty tells Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing on the bail applications filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till September 29. It has also asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its response to Rhea's bail plea.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal said he would commence hearing the arguments in the drugs matter related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on September 29.

"All parties will have to argue from the beginning and address the court on the points of relevant laws," Justice Kotwal said while specifically directing the NCB to spell out if the provisions invoked to book Rhea and her brother were bailable or not.

Appearing for Rhea and Showik, advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that the NCB had no jurisdiction to probe the drugs case against his clients.

To buttress his argument, Maneshinde pointed out the Supreme Court (SC) order transferring the probe to CBI and said, "The top court has specifically said that any probe related to Singh's death will have to be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Thus, this is our case that the NCB doesn't have any jurisdiction to probe my clients."

Maneshinde further argued that, since there was no recovery of drugs from Rhea, she cannot be booked under the provisions of the law that penalise her for being an active member of an illicit drug syndicate.

The bench, however, said it will consider all the submissions on the next date.