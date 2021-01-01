Narcotics Control Bureau arrests peddler; detains two for New Year drug revelry

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a drug peddler and has detained two others in an action initiated to keep narcotics away during New Year's parties.

The drug peddling activity was thwarted after the agency headed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede conducted searches at multiple locations in Kurla and Versova in Andheri. The accused were found in possession of mephedrone, popularly known as MD, during raids conducted since Thursday. NCB sources stated that the searches were underway on Friday as well. The arrested peddler has been identified as Mehul Mistri, who is in his forties. The agency is questioning the two detained accused for further leads. “Mistri is a history-sheeter and has been supplying drugs since the past,” a high—ranking officer privy to the investigation said. “The contraband was being distributed in the city for New Year parties,”

Two drug modules are under the scanner of the agency for supplying MD. Sources stated that they are looking for the “main supplier” who is currently on the run. In February 2016, Mephedrone was classified as a banned drug in India and was brought under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug. The drug is commonly found in the form of tablets or a white, off-white or brown powder. It generates effects similar to those of amphetamines, Heroin and Cocaine.

Harmful effects of Mephedrone include loss of appetite, muscle clenching and tremors, teeth grinding, headache, anxiety, elevated blood pressure, chest pain, fast/irregular heartbeat, difficulty in urinating and changes in body temperature. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) had reported about NCB beefing up its surveillance in the city and Goa while anticipating an increase in demand during this time to cater parties.