Mumbai: Narayan Rane's remarks against Uddhav Thackeray insult to Maharashtra, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday slammed Union Minister Narayan Rane for his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said that the remarks made by Rane cannot be tolerated.

"Narayan Rane said that he would have slapped the Chief Minister. This is not an insult to CM but to the whole Maharashtra state," he stated.

Malik also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to replicate in Maharashtra what they did in West Bengal.

"The way they spread violence in Bengal, they are trying to do the same in Maharashtra through Rane," he added.

"Nobody is above the law. Strict action will be taken against such people who like to take law in their hands," he further said.

Meanwhile, Rane has been booked for his alleged derogatory remarks against Thackeray and Nashik Cyber police have issued an order for his arrest.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena workers pelted stones at the BJP party office in Nashik and raised slogans against Rane. They also vandalised a mall in Pune which is owned by the Rane family.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:37 PM IST