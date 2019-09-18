Narayan Rane to join BJP in CM Fadnavis’s presence

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday reiterated that he would be joining the BJP as soon as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaches his hometown Kankawli in Konkan on his Maha Janadesh Yatra.

He said that he will merge his Maharashtra Swabhiman Party with the BJP as will extend a grand welcome to the CM. Fadnavis, however, refused to comment on Rane's induction into BJP.

The issue of Rane's joining BJP assumes importance amidst the prevailing tension between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over the seat sharing arrangement.

While several formulae for seat sharing are being speculated, both the parties are also preparing for all the assembly segments indicating that they are also preparing for the worst