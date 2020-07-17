Narayan Rane says Uddhav Thackeray has not been stepping out of his residence and lost control of the administration

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not been stepping out of his residence and has lost control of the administration.
According to a report by Indian Express, while addressing media, Narayan Rane said: “Thackeray has stopped stepping out of home. Therefore, he is not aware of the ground reality… When the head of the state has stopped coming to Mantralaya, it is bound to have an adverse impact on the employees and the administration.”
He also slammed NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his interview carried by Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana, saying it aimed at diverting people's attention from the MVA government's "dismal" performance.
Rane also showed some old editions of 'Saamana' carrying news pieces of Shiv Sena leaders, including current Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, bitterly criticising Pawar, and questioned the bonhomie among the three MVA allies. Rane said that had Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray been alive, he would not have joined forces with the Congress and NCP.
"The series of interviews was only to divert the attention of the people from the serious situation in the state...This interview was to only criticise (BJP leader Devendra) Fadnavis and BJP," Rane said. Expressing concern over the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, Rane said Pawar did not speak about it.
The BJP leader alleged that nobody in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was paying attention towards the growth of the state, which he added, has become backward under Thackeray's watch. To a question about Congress leaders objecting to the government's 'MahaJobs' portal advertisement carrying no picture of the party's leaders, Rane claimed that the grand old party had no say in the MVA government.
