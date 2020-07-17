Narayan Rane says Uddhav Thackeray has not been stepping out of his residence and lost control of the administration

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not been stepping out of his residence and has lost control of the administration.

According to a report by Indian Express, while addressing media, Narayan Rane said: “Thackeray has stopped stepping out of home. Therefore, he is not aware of the ground reality… When the head of the state has stopped coming to Mantralaya, it is bound to have an adverse impact on the employees and the administration.”

He also slammed NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his interview carried by Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana, saying it aimed at diverting people's attention from the MVA government's "dismal" performance.