Narayan Rane: MVA must focus on job creation instead of purification of memorial

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday stepped up attack against Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. During his ongoing Jan Ashiward Yatra, he said instead of purification of the Bal Thackeray memorial by gomutra (cow urine), the government must focus on creation of jobs.

He slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that over 300 industrial units were closed for want of power supply while three lakh labourers have become jobless.

On the other hand, Rane said, he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde’s entry into the BJP if the latter approached him.

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has to ask the 'Matoshri' (residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray) before signing any file. If he approaches me, I will surely induct him into the BJP,” said Rane.

Shinde, who was on an official visit to the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, was not reachable for his comment.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena deputy leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson led a blistering attack against Rane saying that he has been behaving like a snake with two mouths.

Gorhe said that on the one hand, Rane shows that he respects the Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and on the other hand he criticizes Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:59 PM IST