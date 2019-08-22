Narayan Rane meets CM Fadnavis, likely to join BJP

Mumbai: Former CM of Maharashtra and the chief of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP), Narayan Rane visited CM Devendra Fadnavis at his bungalow Varsha on Wednesday evening.

The senior politician has pockets of influence on the Konkan region of Maharshtra, though he have shown his likes of joining the BJP, but its ally Shiv Sena have shown displeasure of him joining the party.

Chances are Rane may be fielded from the Konkan region in the upcoming state Assembly election. Rane was hand picked by Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray on 1999.

Though he was later expelled by Thackeray himself after he voiced his displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray gaining prominence in the party. Thackeray then joined the Congress in 2005, which he quit in 2017 to form MSP.

Before joining the congress, Rane was the leader of opposition in the state assembly from Shiv Sena. Though he has been anticipating his entry in the BJP but he is yet to get an official confirmation from the BJP headquarters.

He made a suggestive statement on Wednesday afternoon informing he will confirm his decision to join BJP within next 10 days.