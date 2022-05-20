Nana Patole slams Centre over falling rupee & burgeoning inflation and unemployment

The Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra on Friday slammed the BJP led government at the Centre for the falling rupee, burgeoning inflation and unemployment. State party chief Nana Patole said that the party is quite concerned about the present situation which he added is extremely worrying and the party will continue to ask questions to the Centre. He accused BJP of hatching a big conspiracy to tarnish the image of the people by raising religious issues and diverting the attention of the people from the main issues.

‘’Modi government has proved to be ineffective on all fronts. The central government has failed to solve the problem of the poor. As the Congress party is worried about the situation, we continue to fight for the poor and the working-class seeking justice for them,’’ said Patole.

Patole said the central government should take decisions to help the people. Religious issues are being raised and the real issues are being ignored. ‘’We don't need to learn about Hindu religion from others, humanity is the true religion and it should be nurtured. If the government is not going to solve the problems of the people, then what is its use? The Congress party has consistently staged protests to raise the issues faced by the common man. Even today we stand against the Centre to seek answers for the issues that concern the common man, he added.

Patole countered the state BJP’s move to criticise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the issue of inflation. ‘’The MVA government has not hiked any tax in the last two and a half years. GST has left nothing in the hands of the state and the central government has not paid the GST dues of the state,’’ he said.

Patole claimed that most of the money in the coffers of the country goes from Mumbai and Maharashtra but the central government is reluctant to provide funds to Maharashtra. This is an injustice to Maharashtra. ‘’The Centre has earned Rs 26 lakh crore from fuel tax and it is very wrong for the BJP to expect the state government to reduce taxes while the Centre continues with its loot,’’ he said.

Friday, May 20, 2022