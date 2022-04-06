Nana Patole conveys displeasure to CM Uddhav Thackeray over booking of Congress ministers

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said he had conveyed his displeasure to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the booking of two ministers from the party for brandishing swords at an event some days ago.

An FIR was registered last month against Congress ministers, Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad, and the party's minority cell chief, Imran Pratapgarhi, for holding aloft swords at a function in Bandra. Patole said the presentation of swords happens often in such events across the country, adding that Congress wanted the police's arbitrary working to be controlled.

"In such cases, if police officers are taking wrong action then it is necessary for the Home Minister to take strict steps against them. But that did not happen," Patole said, expressing his unhappiness with the Home department, which is controlled by the NCP's Dilip Walse-Patil.

