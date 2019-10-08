NaMo, BJP’s star campaigner, to address 9 rallies

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address nine election rallies in support of BJP-Shiv Sena-led alliance candidates during campaigning for the October 21 assembly poll, as the saffron front is seeking a second straight term in office.

BJP president Amit Shah, another star campaigner of the saffron alliance, is slated to address 18 rallies starting from Latur district this week, party sources said.

Abhimanyu Pawar, former personal assistant of CM Fadnavis, is the BJP candidate from Ausa in Latur district. The BJP sources said Modi will kick-off his campaign with a rally in Jalgaon in North Maharashtra on October 13 followed by a second public meet at Sakoli in Bhandara district of Vidarbha the same day.

BJP MLC and Minister of State for PWD and Forests Parinay Fuke is contesting from Sakoli. He was elected to the upper house from the Bhandara-Gondia local area constituency in December 2016.

Modi will address three rallies on October 16 at Akola, Partur (Jalna district) and Panvel (Navi Mumbai) followed by public meetings in Parli (Beed district), Satara and Pune on October 17.

The bypoll for the Satara Lok Sabha constituency is also scheduled along with the assembly election. The BJP has fielded ex-NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara and his main rival is Shriniwas Patil of the Sharad Pawar-led party. The last election rally of the prime minister will be in Mumbai on October 18, just two days before the polling, the sources said.