Nallasopara: 2 including planner held for opening fire at a duo outside bar

Less than 36 hours after two men were injured after they were shot at by some unidentified assailants outside a bar in Nallasopara, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police apprehended a duo including a local political leader for their involvement in the crime. As per prima-facie findings, the shootout was ordered to avenge a four-year-old murder case of the politician’s younger brother. However, the actual shooters are still at large.

According to the police, the shoot-out was reported outside Q-n-Q Bar located in the Moregaon area of Nallasopara (east) in Palghar district at around 9:15 pm on Sunday. Baliram Deepchand Gupta who runs a mobile shop and his friend- Rajkumar Gupta were indulged in a binge session on a handcart outside the bar when some unidentified men arrived on a bike motorcycle and opened fire on the duo. While Baliram who sustained minor injuries managed to flee the spot, four rounds were fired at Rajkumar out of which three hit him on the back and one bullet went blank, police said.