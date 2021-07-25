Nallasopara: Transgender held for running sex racket, 4 women rescued

Two people including a woman and a 48-year-old transgender were arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for their alleged involvement in operating a prostitution racket in Nallasopara on Saturday. Four women who were forcibly pushed into prostitution were also rescued by the police team from the clutches of the racketeers.

After receiving information about the immoral activities a team from the Valiv police station, deputed a decoy customer to strike a deal with the pimps. After confirming the authenticity of the information, the team raided the tenement in the Saagpada area of Pelhar in Nallasopara (east) and apprehended the duo including the transgender.

The police team was shocked to find a huge quantity of condoms worth more than Rs.2.53 lakh from the tenement. While the rescued women have been sent to a rehabilitation center in Boisar, the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Further investigations were on.