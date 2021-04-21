Nallasopara: Crooks book six air tickets via stolen credit card data

A 30-year-old man working in a private Mumbai-based firm became the latest victim of cyber-criminals who used his credit card details to book six air-tickets for different people. This took place at a time when the card was firmly ensconced in his wallet.

In his statement to the Tulinj police in Nallasopara, the complainant said that he was shocked to receive messages and e-mail alerts informing about bookings of six air-tickets including one with an international destination by spending more than Rs. 68,000 using his credit card details.

Based on the complaint the on-duty police personnel immediately registered an offence under section 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information and Technology (Amended) Act-2008 against the unidentified miscreants.

Notable, the cybercrime unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate led by API Pravin Swami has recently busted a pan-India online racket involving the booking of air-tickets and suites in five-star hotels by using stolen data of credit cards from the darknet. Six people including the kingpin identified as Sameer Kasim Shaikh have been arrested in this context.