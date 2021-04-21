Nallasopara: Crooks book six air tickets via stolen credit card data

A 30-year-old man working in a private Mumbai-based firm became the latest victim of cyber-criminals who used his credit card details to book six air-tickets for different people. This took place at a time when the card was firmly ensconced in his wallet.
In his statement to the Tulinj police in Nallasopara, the complainant said that he was shocked to receive messages and e-mail alerts informing about bookings of six air-tickets including one with an international destination by spending more than Rs. 68,000 using his credit card details.
Based on the complaint the on-duty police personnel immediately registered an offence under section 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information and Technology (Amended) Act-2008 against the unidentified miscreants.
Notable, the cybercrime unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate led by API Pravin Swami has recently busted a pan-India online racket involving the booking of air-tickets and suites in five-star hotels by using stolen data of credit cards from the darknet. Six people including the kingpin identified as Sameer Kasim Shaikh have been arrested in this context.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)