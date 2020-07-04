Nalasopara crime: Shopkeeper kills woman; has sex with the corpse

Around 3 a.m. of June 27, Choudhary wrapped her body and carried it to a jeep van parked around half a km from his shop and dumped it there. A day later on June 28, locals complained of a foul stench emanating from the van and alerted the police. A team was rushed to find the body which was later identified by her husband.

The autopsy report also made the shocking revelation - that she had been sexually assaulted after her murder. Hot footing into the probe, police teams fanned out in the area and after scanning the CCTV footage of the neighbourhood, zeroed in on the possible suspect Choudhary.

"He was picked up and during sustained interrogation, confessed to murdering the woman and then having sex with her corpse. Thereafter, he was placed under arrest and further investigations are on," Gurjar told IANS. A police official said that Choudhary was living alone in the shop as his wife and children are in Pali village of Rajasthan since nearly a year, and could not control his urge after killing the woman.

"He had no previous acquaintance with the victim and we shall also probe whether he had any mental issues after he violated the body," said the official. Gurjar, who helped crack this first of its kind case in the district, said the accused is charged with murder and rape.