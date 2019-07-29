Naik family may join BJP, as son uses pressure tactics on father

Mumbai: Ganesh Naik, who holds the political control over Navi Mumbai, is under pressure to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from his own corporators. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s members from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in a meeting demanded to join the BJP.

Last month, Naik had rejected the proposal to join the BJP. Now, his son has been using pressure tactics. His legislator son Sandip Naik is in a mood to join the BJP and held meetings with the BJP leadership.

But, BJP legislator Manda Mhatre and a few other leaders were opposing Naik family’s entry into the BJP.

Mhatre defeated Naik in the 2014 Assembly election. Sandip Naik is keen on joining the BJP and he is pressuring his father Ganesh Naik also. To mount the pressure on his father, he summoned meeting of NCP’s 52 corporators on Sunday.

They all unanimously demanded that Naik family should join the BJP with them. If all the corporators join BJP, then the BJP will rule the Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation.