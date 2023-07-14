Nagpur: Woman Performs Obscene Dance In Le Meridien Hotel, Crowd Showers Money; 3 Booked After Video Goes Viral |

Nagpur: An incident of obscene dancing took place at a corporate event held at the prestigious 'Le Meridien' hotel in Nagpur. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage among the public. The exact date of the event is not known.

Microtech Company, known for its involvement in the sale of solar devices, organised the event as part of a dealers' meet. The program aimed to bring together various individuals from the city interested in the solar instruments sector.

Footage Shows Shameful Acts

In the video uploaded on Twitter, the footage revealed young girls engaging in explicit dances while wearing revealing attire, while the attendees, presumably company employees shamefully showered money on them. Disturbingly, some individuals even attempted to inappropriately touch the dancers.

Complaint Filed and Strict Police Action Taken

The incident prompted a swift response, with a complaint being filed at the Beltarodi Police Station. The police wasted no time in taking strict action against the perpetrators involved. As investigations unfolded, the accused individuals were identified as Shubham Mehra from Microtech International Company, Amitraj Kundo, the sales director of Le Meridien, and Ankush Lonse, the assistant manager.

Police Provides Additional Information

PI Vaishnavi Mandavdhare provided further insight into the matter, explaining that the complaint was registered based on viral video clips of the offensive dance performance. This evidence ultimately led to the identification of the accused parties.

Explicit Performances and Money Showered At Dancers

Local reports suggest that during the event, women from Mumbai performed vulgar dances to popular Bollywood songs shocking the attendees. The dealers present at the program shamefully showered money on the dancers, creating an atmosphere of indecency and objectification.

Legal Actions Underway

As a result of their actions, the accused parties are now facing legal consequences. A case has been registered against them under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The charges likely include offences related to public indecency, harassment and any other applicable sections.

