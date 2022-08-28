Nagpur: Will jump into the well but will never join the Congress, says Nitin Gadkari | File Photo

Days after he was dropped from the BJP’s parliamentary board, a veteran party leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday reiterated his earlier resolve that he would jump into the well but will never join the Congress party. An outspoken leader Gadkari has not reacted to the party’s decision but indicated that he would continue to be in the BJP and he has no plans to join Congress or any other party. Gadkari was speaking at a corporate event in his home city Nagpur.

He told an anecdote ‘’I was offered to join the Congress party by my friend and Congress leader late Shrikant Jichkar. I had told him that I will jump into the well, but I will not join the Congress. Because I do not like the ideology of the Congress party.’’

Gadkari did not refer to a reshuffle in the BJP but at the corporate event, today said, ‘’Everyone should always cultivate human relationships while doing business both on good and bad days. Once you hold someone's hand, do not leave him, do not worship the rising sun.’’ He recalled Jichkar’s offer to join Congress especially when it was ruling the country.

Gadkari’s statement is important as two days ago he slammed unnamed detractors for carrying out a “nefarious and fabricated” campaign for political mileage. “Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious and fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements at public programmes without context or correct reference,” Gadkari tweeted.

Gadkari was recently quoted as saying that he sometimes felt like quitting politics as there is more to life. He also lamented that politics, nowadays, was more about staying in power than being a vehicle for social change.

Gadkari on Saturday said, ‘’ I will not even put up my posters in the next general elections. No one will be given tea or water. If you want to vote, vote, if not, don't vote.'' He explained that despite not putting up posters or giving tea or water, the voters will elect him as they need good and working people.