Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence

"The violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi should not be given a political colour, like Left or right wing angle, but a fair probe should be conducted into it," the student body's president, Bhushan Waghmare, told PTI.

Students from medical, engineering and other streams of the Nagpur University participated in the protest, he said.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. S