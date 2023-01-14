e-Paper Get App
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari receives death threat from 'Dawood Ibrahim's gang'

The threats calls were made at 11:29 am, 11:35 am and 12:32 pm at his public relations office in Nagpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Union minister Nitin Gadkari | File
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reportedly received death threats at his public relations office in Nagpur on Saturday. His office received three threatening calls, in which the caller threatened to kill Gadkari and demanded extortion money.

According to a report in ZEE News, the caller reportedly mentioned the name "Dawood" (referring to Dawood Ibrahim) during the calls. The threats calls were made at 11:29 am, 11:35 am and 12:32 pm. The police and senior officials have reached Gadkari's office and are investigating the matter. Gadkari is currently in Nagpur and is reportedly safe.

More details are awaited.

article-image

