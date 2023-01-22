Nagpur: Teenage girl riding two-wheeler dies in collision with bus, friend critical

Representative Image

An 18-year-old girl riding a two-wheeler was killed and her friend who was riding pillion was seriously injured on Saturday when they were hit by a speeding bus on a bridge in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The girls and their male friend, all students of an engineering college, were returning home on separate two-wheelers after taking part in a walkathon in the morning.

"When they were crossing the Mangalwari flyover, a bus came from the opposite direction and rammed into a two-wheeler. The girl rider fell on the road and came under the wheels of the bus. Her friend who was riding pillion suffered serious injuries. Both the girls were rushed to a hospital where one of them died. The condition of the other girl is critical," police said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)