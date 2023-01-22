e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNagpur: Teenage girl riding two-wheeler dies in collision with bus, friend critical

Nagpur: Teenage girl riding two-wheeler dies in collision with bus, friend critical

The girls and their male friend, all students of an engineering college, were returning home on separate two-wheelers after taking part in a walkathon in the morning

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

An 18-year-old girl riding a two-wheeler was killed and her friend who was riding pillion was seriously injured on Saturday when they were hit by a speeding bus on a bridge in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The girls and their male friend, all students of an engineering college, were returning home on separate two-wheelers after taking part in a walkathon in the morning.

"When they were crossing the Mangalwari flyover, a bus came from the opposite direction and rammed into a two-wheeler. The girl rider fell on the road and came under the wheels of the bus. Her friend who was riding pillion suffered serious injuries. Both the girls were rushed to a hospital where one of them died. The condition of the other girl is critical," police said.

Read Also
Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi says he received death threat on PA's phone; FIR registered
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur: Teenage girl riding two-wheeler dies in collision with bus, friend critical

Nagpur: Teenage girl riding two-wheeler dies in collision with bus, friend critical

WATCH: KTM bike stolen from Mumbai's Pydhonie; video goes viral

WATCH: KTM bike stolen from Mumbai's Pydhonie; video goes viral

Thane: Man arrested for attacking chicken shop owner in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man arrested for attacking chicken shop owner in Bhiwandi

Mumbai: 1 killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run incident in Andheri; 2 accused arrested

Mumbai: 1 killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run incident in Andheri; 2 accused arrested

Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi says he received death threat on PA's phone; FIR registered

Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi says he received death threat on PA's phone; FIR registered