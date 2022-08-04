Nagpur: Sufi preacher receives threat to life

Representative Image |

Nagpur: A case was registered by Nagpur police on Wednesday after Sayyed Talef Taji, descendant of Sufi saint Tajuddin Baba, received a letter threatening that he would be killed like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, an official said.

The letter writer identified himself as `Pappu Gujjar' from Jodhpur and claimed to be part of the gang which shot dead Moose Wala in May this year, he said.