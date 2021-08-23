Nagpur: Sex racket operating from salon busted; minor among two females rescued, one arrested

A sex racket operating out of a salon near Medical Chowk in Nagpur was busted, leading to the arrest of a man and the rescue of two others, including a teenager, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, which was confirmed by a decoy, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur police raided the salon, an Imambada police station official said.

"A 16-year-old girl and 27-year-old woman have been rescued. A woman relative of the arrested accused is wanted in the case," he added.

A case has been registered under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.



