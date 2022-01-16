e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

Nagpur: Police arrests two for stealing Rs 19,000 from liquor store; seize two country-made pistols, six bullets

"The two had used a stolen motorcycle to commit the robbery and had thrown the CCTV DVR of the store into Kanhan river," the Khaparkheda police station official said.
PTI
Two people have been arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 19,000 from a liquor store in Pota village in Nagpur district on January 7, a police official said on Sunday.

Harshit alias Amit Shrianand Kumar Pandey (21) and Lovekesh Pappu Nishad (21), both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were held from Nandgaon village here and two country-made pistols and six bullets were seized from them, he said.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
