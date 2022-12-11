Nagpur: PM Modi takes a jibe against opposition, repeats shortcut political gain remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party via Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a bandwagon to label the opposition parties as those taking shortcuts for political gains.

During the occasion of inaugurating 11 projects including the Mumbai Nagpur Expressway at Nagpur on Sunday, he once again labelled the politics played by the opposition parties as "shortcut politics" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".

He had made same remarks on Thursday as well in New Delhi at BJP office after the results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were announced.

"I want to warn you against shortcut politics. Those political leaders adopting shortcuts are the biggest enemies of the country. Those who aim to gain power by making false promises can not make a government. I urge them to understand the importance of development," he said while addressing the gathering at AIIMS, Nagpur.

Inaugurated several developmental projects in Nagpur

Along with inaugurating AIIMS in thr Vidharbha region of Maharashtra, he was on an inauguration spree of 10 other projects such as Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (upto Shirdi), Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur Metro's first phase, National Institute of One Health, locomotive maintenance depot at Ajni, Centre for Research Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies at Chandrapur among others.

"The projects inaugurated today will give a new direction to development in Maharashtra. On the occasion of India's 75 years of independence, projects worth Rs 75,000 crore have been inaugurated today. These projects give a holistic view of the infrastructure getting created in Maharashtra and also evidence of how fast the double engine government in the state is working," said Modi, while adding that these infrastructure projects are part of the long term planning by the BJP, unlike the opposition parties who take "shortcuts".

Other than the short cut approach, he referred to Gosikhurd Dam project for being stuck for a few decades now as against fast-paced double-engine government. "The project was planned and launched 35 years ago. Then the project's cost was Rs 400 crore. It never completed. Now, it costs Rs 18,000 crore to ready it. In 2017, we decided to expedite work on the dam and it will be complete soon," added Modi.