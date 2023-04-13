Nagpur: Minor boy attacked by pack of stray dogs; video surfaces | Screengrab

A minor boy was attacked by stray dogs on April 11 in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

In the footage, a pack of dogs can be seen attacking and then attempting to drag the boy. He was eventually saved after his mother stepped in to rescue him.

However, the child suffered serious injuries following the attack.

4 years old boy injured who was attacked by a pack of Stray in #Nagpur,#Maharashtra.



More than 6 stray dogs attacked the child, the child was badly injured...#CCTV video of #stray dogs attacking.. pic.twitter.com/stfxDcF1Er — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) April 13, 2023

5-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh

Earlier last week, a five-year-old girl died after she was attacked by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday near Margdarshan School Road in Baikunthpur.

According to police, Sukanti (5), the victim was attacked by stray dogs when she was going to attend nature's call at around 6 am on Friday. In the attack, the victim suffered grievous injuries and died.

"After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot for undertaking an investigation at the crime scene. Prima-facie investigation hints that the victim might have died due to attacks by dogs," said Station House Officer, Baikunthpur Kotwali police station Ashwani Singh.