Nagpur Man Narrowly Escapes Brutal Knife Attack in Broad Daylight Following Shop Board Dispute; Visuals Surface

Screengrab from the viral video wherein Shoel was seen attacking Harshal | Twitter

Nagpur: In a horrifying incident that unfolded in broad daylight, a young man named Harshal Revatkar narrowly escaped death when he was viciously attacked with a knife. The assault took place on a public road, shocking bystanders and leading to the incident being captured on video and subsequently going viral on social media. The attack stemmed from a dispute between Harshal and the accused, Shoel Kallu Shaikh, over the removal of a shop board from Harshal's property, stated reports.

Dispute over Shop Board

The unfortunate chain of events began when Harshal Revatkar asked Shoel Kallu Shaikh to remove the board of his shop, which had been unlawfully placed on Harshal's land. Shoel, harboring intentions of encroaching upon Harshal's farm, became incensed by the request. On June 20, at approximately 3:30 pm, Rajshree Gopalrao Revatkar, Harshal's mother, accompanied by relatives, joined her son as they confronted Shoel regarding the board's removal.

Brutal Attack Unfolds

In response to Harshal's insistence, Shoel's anger escalated rapidly. He verbally abused Harshal while reaching for a knife conveniently kept in his shop. With menacing threats, Shoel lunged at Harshal, determined to end his life. In a harrowing chase, Shoel pursued Harshal, relentlessly wielding the knife and aiming to inflict fatal injuries. Harshal suffered wounds to his neck and hand, narrowly escaping with his life.

Police Action and Arrest

As news of the heinous attack reached Khapa police station, Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Khadse acted swiftly, registering a case against Shoel Sheikh and ensuring his immediate arrest. The diligent police officer, aware of the severity of the crime, took charge of the investigation, leaving no stone unturned to bring justice to the victim and his family.