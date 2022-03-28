Nagpur: Man dies due to 'liquor overdose'

A 27-year-old man died due to suspected over-consumption of liquor in Bhiwapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Ashish Magar, a resident of Marupar in the tehsil had gone to attend a wedding on Saturday, they said.

"He consumed excess amount of liquor, following which he fell asleep. As he stopped moving and responding, his friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police official said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is on.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:07 AM IST