e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, others Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT begins probe, recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:05 PM IST

Nagpur: Auto driver returns passenger's bag with Rs 55,000 cash; awarded Rs 5,000 for honesty

PTI
Representative Image | AFP

Representative Image | AFP

Advertisement

The police have felicitated a 44-year-old autorickshaw driver for returning a passenger's bag containing Rs 55,000 cash in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said on Thursday.

Autorickshaw driver Gajanan Namdeo Narnawre was felicitated by the Tehsil police for his honesty on Wednesday, he said.

According to the police, Anita Atul Shende (49), a resident of Ram Nagar, had hired Narnawre's autorickshaw to travel to Gandhibagh Itwari market on Tuesday.

While alighting, Shende left behind a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 55,000, and when she realised that she had forgotten the bag, she approached the Tehsil police station and lodged a complaint, the official said.

When Narnawre noticed the bag in the vehicle, he tried to locate the passenger and later went to the Tehsil police station and handed the bag over to the police, he said.

Pleased with his honesty, the police felicitated Narnawre and the passenger gave him Rs 5,000 as a gift, the official added

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 'By 2024, Ravana will be burnt completely,' says Sanjay Raut after petrol crosses Rs 110 per...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal