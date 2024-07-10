 Nagpur: 68-Year-Old Former CRPF Jawan Shoots Son For Beating Up Grandson; Arrested
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
File Photo

Nagpur: Police have arrested a 68-year-old former CRPF jawan for allegedly opening fire at his son for beating up his grandson in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

About The Incident

The incident took place in the Chintamani Nagar area on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

The man, a former CRPF cop currently working as a security guard for bank cash vans, scolded his 40-year-old son and daughter-in-law for beating up their son aged 4. The matter escalated and the elderly man, in a fit of rage, allegedly shot at his son with his licensed rifle, an official from Ajni police station said.

Some neighbours alerted the police who then rushed to the spot.

The bullet struck the leg of the accused's son and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

The accused was subsequently arrested on charges of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was angry over the abuse of his grandson, the official said.

