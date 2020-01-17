Nagpur: 3 people, including teen girl, run over by train

Nagpur: Three labourers, including a teenage girl, were mowed down by a train near Butibori in Nagpur on Friday evening, police said.

The three are residents of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and were working at the site of the upcoming National Law University here, an official said.

"Kamlesh Godanlal Maraskolhe (20), Sharda Shekhlal Sayam (19) and Yogesh Alasingh Uikey (30) live in temporary houses in Waranga village. They were going to the weekly Bori vegetable market when the incident happened," Inspector Asif Sheikh of Butibori police station said.

"The three were crossing the Nagpur-Wardha tracks when a train coming from Nagpur side mowed them down. All three died on the spot. Accidental death case has been taken," Sheikh said.