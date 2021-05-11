Nagpada building collapse: Court grants interim bail to landlord

A sessions court on Tuesday granted temporary bail on the grounds of the pandemic to the owner Gufran Qureishi of a Nagpada building, a part of which collapsed in August last year leaving a 70-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter dead.

Qureishi had sought temporary bail on the basis of the High Power Committee’s guidelines on decongestion of prisons. His counsel Niranjan Mundargi had also cited certain medical ailments he suffers from, which could make him susceptible to the virus in prison.

Granting him temporary bail, the sessions court directed him to be present at the police station once every 30 days.