Mysterious Discovery: ₹20 Lakh Found Abandoned In Mumbai Local Train

Rs 20 lakh cash was found in a CSMT bound local train on Sunday | FPJ

Mumbai: On the evening of September 22, 2024, a significant discovery was made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) , when a passenger reported finding an abandoned bag on a local train bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). According to GRP, the incident occurred around 9:57 PM on Sunday as the train approached Asangaon railway station.

The Sky blue colour bag of Reebok company, was located in the middle compartment of the train. After the passenger promptly alerted the authorities, police officials followed standard protocol to investigate the contents of the bag. Upon opening the bag, they were astounded to find a staggering Rs 20,00,000 in cash.

In addition to the cash, the bag also contained a box with four compartments filled with various medicines, raising questions about the bag’s original owner and the circumstances surrounding its abandonment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the rightful owner of the bag. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges related to lost and abandoned property in public transport systems, as well as the importance of community vigilance.

The police are urging the citizens if anyone with any information regarding the bag or its owner to come forward.