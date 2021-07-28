'My health is very good, no need to worry': Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil tweets after being rushed to hospital in middle of cabinet meet

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in the middle of the cabinet meet on Wednesday, news agency ANI quoted state Health Minister Rajesh Tope as saying.
"He's under observation, tests are being done in emergency ward, CT scan and 2-D Echo report is pending. If needed, angiography to be done tomorrow," Tope added.
Meanwhile, Jayant Patil said that he had gone to the hospital for a regular checkup.
Taking to Twitter, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader wrote in Marathi: "With the blessings of all of you, my health is very good. No need to worry. I went to the hospital for regular checkup. The doctor has advised me to rest. Don't believe in any rumors. I will be back at your service soon. Thanks!"