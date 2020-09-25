My Family, My Responsibility campaign to help formulate health plan for state

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is the brain behind the state government’s My Family, My Responsibility campaign to curb the outbreak of COVID-19, hopes that it will help in the formulation of a comprehensive health plan for Maharashtra. He reviewed the implementation of the campaign in the Konkan and Pune divisions launched on September 15 and emphasised the need to wear masks and maintain social distance and hygiene in a bid to combat the virus.

The government proposed that, during the ongoing door to door campaign, information pertaining to the health status report, including those affected by the virus, those recovered, their post COVID-19 treatment and people who came in contact with them, will be collected. Since September 15, 10.63 lakh families were surveyed in the Konkan region.

Thackeray asked the administration to involve people in a big way, as it will help create awareness and thereby avoid spurt in infection. “Spread of the virus through asymptomatic patients can be dangerous for anyone,” he added. Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Aditi Tatkare said that the administration should disseminate information of recovered patients and their success stories.

Tope asks doctors to work 7-day rotation in COVID-19 hospitals Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said doctors treating coronavirus patients in designated hospitals should work in rotation- seven days in COVID-19 section and as many days in non-COVID section with one-day holiday in between.

He said doctors should follow this pattern instead of working in COVID-19 sections for seven to 15 days and getting home-quarantined for a week.

Tope said this rotation system would address the issue of shortage of doctors to some extent.

He was addressing a press conference after reviewing the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra's East Vidarbha. He visited goverment hospitals in Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur to take stock of the situation.

"Every doctor should work in COVID-19 department, except the senior doctors having comorbidities. They should work in rotation. It has been observed that after working for seven to 15 days in COVID-19 section, doctors go for one week of home quarantine," he said.

"But doctors in some big private hospitals work in rotationof seven days in COVID section followed by one day holiday and then seven days of work in non-COVID department, followed by a day off," he said.

"I feel that considering the requirement of doctors now, this system of getting home-quarantined for seven days is inappropriate," the minister added.

According to him, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) would soon issue a circularabout seven- day duty rotation.

"This will address the issue of scarcity of doctors to some extent," he said.

Tope stressed the need to increase contact tracing, optimum utilisation of RT-PCR tests and added that home isolation for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms must be encouraged.

Tope also asked the Nagpur administration to increase beds for COVID-19 patients in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) as well asprivate facilities. He suggested that hospitals operated by the railways and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) be roped in for treating coronavirus patients.