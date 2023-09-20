 ‘My Eco-Friendly Bappa’ Workshop Gets Overwhelming Response
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
The 'My Eco-Friendly Bappa' Workshop organised by Koshish Foundation on Sunday at ward number 19 in Panvel received an overwhelming response as 70 children participated. The workshop, which was held in the Sri Ganesh Mandir auditorium in the middleclass housing society of the city, was aimed at creating awareness towards the environment.

Around 70 children participated and created environmentally friendly Ganesha idols. "Let's create our own Bappa, and protect our environment', with this resolution in mind the workshop was held by the foundation, under the chairmanship of Paresh Thakur, former house leader of the Panvel Municipal Corporation and President of Cherish Foundation. It was held at the Sri Ganapati Temple in the society's premises.

At this event, artist Nutan Patil and her team, including Abhishek Sunak, Nikhil Sunak, and Ritu, provided training to young children to make Ganesha idols. In the past two years, the Cherish Foundation has been organizing this workshop through their efforts. The aim is to make young children aware of the importance of eco-friendly Ganpati idols and instill an appreciation for the environment.



