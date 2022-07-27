My dream is still unsullied, want to make Sainik the CM: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in second part of his interview slammed Eknath Shinde for his coup and monstrous ambition and warned BJP that tomorrow he will claim himself Narendra Modi and stake claim on PM’s post. Thackeray said, ‘’My dream is still unfulfilled. I have to make Sainik the CM. What was your (rebel legislators) problem if I became the CM? You brought down Balasaheb’s son.’’

In his reply to allegations levelled by the Shinde camp that NCP had plotted a plan to finish Shiv Sena, Thackeray said, ‘’What is that you want? You said, BJP is finishing us. Now it is NCP. They only want their greed. They (Shinde) will compare themselves with Narendrabhai and will want to be PM. This greed is bad. Don’t think BJP will keep the rebels with them.’’

Thackeray also refuted the charges made by rebels that he was not meeting them and there was less allocation of funds. ‘’I was in talks with everyone to sort out the problems about fund allocation. It was going on,’’ he noted.

‘’I was being told that Congress will deceive me. I was also told that Pawar Saheb is known for this. Now see my own people have backstabbed me. I had asked the rebels do you want to be the CM? I had told them that I will speak to NCP and Congress that my people are not happy with the alliance but they did not have the guts,’’ said Thackeray.

Thackeray lashed out at BJP and claimed that it was their own dream to deceive Mumbai. ‘’That is their plan. What is the point of an alliance if you are not going to give us space in Mumbai too?" he asked.

‘’Mumbaikars are waiting for elections which should be declared soon. I will start touring Maharashtra from August. I do not want to distract party workers from enrolment of new members and also the collection of affidavits from Shiv Sainiks,’’ said Thackeray.

On the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision to develop a metro car shed in Aarey Colony, Thackeray appealed to the government to reconsider it. ‘’Don’t take revenge on Mumbai. Even today leopards are found there. Kanjurmarg is a good alternative. The government will have to consider Kanjurmarg today or tomorrow,’’ he said. ‘’Do they not have love for Mumbai because they are not from Mumbai. I have increased forest lands wherever I could. Environment is important,’’ he added.