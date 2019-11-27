My conscious and ideology does not permit me': Sena worker quits over Uddhav joining hands with Cong, NCP

MumbaiL: The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation "I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan," he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.