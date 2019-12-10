MVA wins Sirsala gram panchayat bypoll

For Munde, it is yet another jolt after she was defeated by her cousin and NCP nominee Dhananjay Munde from the Parali assembly segment in the recently held elections.

Dhananjay Munde in his tweet congratulated Ashrubai Kirawale for her win, saying that he was proud as the Maha Vikas Aghadi has won its maiden election since the government formation.

NCP leader told FPJ, “Although three parties have come together to form the government in Maharashtra, efforts are on to fight coming civic and local bodies. Senior leaders from three parties have held a series of discussions in this regard.

The aim is to consolidate Maha Vikas Aghadi’s strength and defeat BJP. This will be possible if a common candidate is nominated.’’ He further informed that MVA is expected to put up a united show in the election to 10 municipal corporations and 26 zilla parishads slated for 2022.