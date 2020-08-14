MVA govt will complete its term, reiterates Sanjay Raut

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar reprimanded grandnephew Parth Pawar in public, the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has the support of 170 legislators and it does not face any threat.

"The government headed by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and with Pawar’s support will complete its five-year term. The opposition should not give any advice to us as the government is strong and stable,’’ he noted.

He termed Pawar’s move to publicly reprimand his grandnephew as a personal matter and declined to comment. To a question of whether Parth Pawar’s father and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is unhappy, Raut said, "DCM Ajit Pawar is a strong pillar of the MVA government.’’

He refuted media reports that Ajit Pawar is unhappy after Pawar’s comment on Parth.

Pawar on Wednesday had said that his grandnephew was immature and the party does not give importance to his statements. Pawar expressed disappointment over Parth Pawar’s recent communication to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding CBI inquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and terming groundbreaking function of Ram temple "historic day".