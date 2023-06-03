 MVA wants to win 40 seats from Maharashtra : Thorat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMVA wants to win 40 seats from Maharashtra : Thorat

MVA wants to win 40 seats from Maharashtra : Thorat

Thorat also said that people are frustrated with the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state as well as the Modi government at the Center.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to win 40 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra and the surveys done by media houses have shown that Congress still is a power to reckon with in Maharashtra, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat said here as the party leaders gathered for a meeting to review Lok Sabha constituencies on Saturday.

While reiterating that the Lok Sabha elections will be contested in alliance with the other opposition parties in the state, Thorat also said that the people are frustrated with the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state as well as the Modi government at the center and that shall reflect in the results of the forthcoming elections.

Read Also
Kharghar Tragedy: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis should take moral responsibility and resign, says...
article-image

Thorat claims that media reports are self-explanatory

Referring to the media reports of a survey that has shown increased strength of the party, Thorat said, "I won't go into who is his younger brother and who is younger brother. The media reports based on survey are self explanatory."

State Congress President Nana Patole said that the party has reviewed 38 Lok Sabha constituencies over past two days and that the review of remaining 10 constituencies would be completed very soon.

He too targeted the state government under Shinde-Fadnavis and the Central government under Modi. "Both the governments only spoke of development but have failed on all aspects in state as well as Center," he said. 

Thorat criticizes Government for their anti-farmer decisions

He also criticized the government for their anti-farmer decisions. While talking about the cluster redevelopment scheme, he said that it has been brought in only for a certain group of builders and accused the government of engaging in corruption in the name of development.

While reiterating that the party will be contesting the Pune Lok Sabha by-election, he also said that last time NCP's Supriya Sule was trailing at some places, but the party has gained strength in those places and that the party will be helping her in those places.

Read Also
'Congress is the only viable alternative to protect democracy': Maharashtra minister Balasaheb...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shall meet Amit Shah with all my grievances soon : Pankaja Munde

Shall meet Amit Shah with all my grievances soon : Pankaja Munde

Mumbai: Helpline for garbage disposal complaints to be launched on June 5

Mumbai: Helpline for garbage disposal complaints to be launched on June 5

MVA wants to win 40 seats from Maharashtra : Thorat

MVA wants to win 40 seats from Maharashtra : Thorat

Mira Bhayandar: Case of woman’s headless body solved in 12 hrs; severed head, knife yet to be...

Mira Bhayandar: Case of woman’s headless body solved in 12 hrs; severed head, knife yet to be...

Mira Bhayandar: School clerk held for siphoning off fees amounting to ₹50 lakh

Mira Bhayandar: School clerk held for siphoning off fees amounting to ₹50 lakh