MVA wants to win 40 seats from Maharashtra : Thorat

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to win 40 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra and the surveys done by media houses have shown that Congress still is a power to reckon with in Maharashtra, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat said here as the party leaders gathered for a meeting to review Lok Sabha constituencies on Saturday.

While reiterating that the Lok Sabha elections will be contested in alliance with the other opposition parties in the state, Thorat also said that the people are frustrated with the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state as well as the Modi government at the center and that shall reflect in the results of the forthcoming elections.

Thorat claims that media reports are self-explanatory

Referring to the media reports of a survey that has shown increased strength of the party, Thorat said, "I won't go into who is his younger brother and who is younger brother. The media reports based on survey are self explanatory."

State Congress President Nana Patole said that the party has reviewed 38 Lok Sabha constituencies over past two days and that the review of remaining 10 constituencies would be completed very soon.

He too targeted the state government under Shinde-Fadnavis and the Central government under Modi. "Both the governments only spoke of development but have failed on all aspects in state as well as Center," he said.

Thorat criticizes Government for their anti-farmer decisions

He also criticized the government for their anti-farmer decisions. While talking about the cluster redevelopment scheme, he said that it has been brought in only for a certain group of builders and accused the government of engaging in corruption in the name of development.

While reiterating that the party will be contesting the Pune Lok Sabha by-election, he also said that last time NCP's Supriya Sule was trailing at some places, but the party has gained strength in those places and that the party will be helping her in those places.