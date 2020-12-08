MVA supporting Bharath Bandh to oppose Modi-govt: Fadnavis

BJP has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its double standards on farm laws. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis said NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in his autobiography had referred amendments to APMC Act.

He said the MVA partners are supporting the Bharat Bandh only for the sake of opposing the Modi government. He claimed these parties had earlier backed provisions similar to ones in the Centres farm laws and charged them with being two-faced by opposing the Acts now.

He accused the non- BJP parties of supporting the bandh to cause "anarchy" and said that farmers, however, are well-aware of the same and will support the farm laws.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra was the first state to enact laws similar to the Centres Acts, against which the protest is going on. In 2006-07, Maharashtra framed land leasing Act when the UPA was in power at the Centre and the Congress-NCP alliance was ruling the state, he noted.

The model APMC Act, which talks about the creation of private APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee), was enacted by Maharashtra during the Congress-NCPs rule, Fadnavis said. He clarified that no existing APMC was shut due to the model Act, the BJP leader said.

"In Pawar saheb's autobiography, he said that the monopoly of APMC needs to be broken so that farmers can sell their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that Pawar saheb has nowhere opposed the principle of the (Centre's) laws, Fadnavis added.