MVA puts up show of unity, slams BJP for destabilising the govt

Maha Vikas Aghadi partners –Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- on Wednesday took aggressive posture to take on BJP. The leaders from three parties in the absence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met for more than three hours and decided to further strengthen unity and coordination among themselves.

Amid the demand for President Rule in the state, the MVA partners decided to increase the dissemination of information to the people and step up communication to re-emphasis that MVA is not only strong but working confidently to fight against virus. The strategy to jointly take on BJP was decided at the meeting held between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday evening.

Ministers Jayant Patil (NCP), Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) and Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) addressed a joint press conference and led a blistering attack against BJP and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. They strongly rebutted claim made by Fadnavis that the Centre has already given Rs 28,104 crores to Maharashtra for its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they said the state government was supposed to get Rs 42,000 crores from the Union government, but has received no funds so far.

"All the claims made by Fadnavis about the funds and assistance given to Maharashtra are either false or are misleading,’’ said Parab.

Parab also said the state government had not received wheat worth Rs 1,750 crore contrary to the claims made by Fadnavis, a former chief minister. "The claim of Rs 122 crore fund given for the welfare of migrant workers is also wrong. The entire expenses for migrant workers are borne by the Maharashtra government," he said.

Patil, who had held finance department in the Congress-NCP government, said the Centre did not give a single rupee towards the railway fare of migrant workers but all legislators of the BJP in Maharashtra chose to donate their wages to the PM Cares Fund and not in the CM’s Relief Fund. ‘’Is BJP Maharashtra’s friend or enemy?’’ they asked.

Ministers also questioned the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s haste to make loud claims on twitter on number of trains saying that the reality was different. The confusion has been created to defame the MVA government.

The message was MVA government was on a strong footing and they are prepared to jointly foil BJP’s attempt to topple the government.