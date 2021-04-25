MVA partners rally behind Anil Deshmukh

Hours after the CBI filed and launched searches at nine properties in connection with the corruption charges, the Maha Mikas Aghadi (MVA) partners – NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress – rallied behind the former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

NCP on Saturday said nobody was above the law, but added that the truth behind the "political conspiracy" against him and the state government would come out through the high court-ordered probe. NCP state chief Jayant Patil said Deshmukh, respecting the court’s decision, resigned and fully cooperated with the CBI in its probe. A total of four people were questioned and they gave satisfactorily answers.

“The high court had ordered only a preliminary inquiry. It is yet known what is the outcome of the CBI probe and whether its report has been submitted to the court. The inquiry was conducted based on the statements of those arrested in the Antilia and Hiren murder cases and the needle of suspicion is on them,” he noted.

“The permission obtained for inquiry is being used by the CBI to achieve political objectives. We strongly condemn the searches being carried out to discredit a political leader” claimed Patil. Deshmukh on late evening tweeted, ‘’After fully cooperating with CBI during its probe, I have left to see the progress of development of Covid-19 isolation centres at Katol and Narkhed.’’

On the other hand, NCP spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik said, ‘’The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to reveal for whom suspended police officer Sachin Vaze was working when he planted explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.’’ "What was the role of former Mumbai police commissioner (Param Bir Singh) in the case. All these actions are taking place based on the ex-commissioner's letter," he alleged.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that nobody was above the law. "It is not correct to comment on CBI's action. Anil Deshmukh had already given his statement in the case. CBI is doing its work, similarly, the high court and the MVA government are doing their own work," he said.

The State Congress Chief Nana Patole claimed the CBI move was to divert attention from the Centre’s failure in handling the coronavirus pandemic. BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and other leaders welcomed the CBI action and even demanded a probe against other MVA leaders such as Transport Minister Anil Parab and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.