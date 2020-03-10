MVA partners play down BJP's 'Operation Lotus', says it won't succeed in Maharashtra

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Tuesday said the state government is quite safe and stable and it will not collapse. They were unanimous that the BJP will not succeed to implement the ‘’Operation Lotus’’ in Maharashtra. They were reacting in wake of the turn of events in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh especially after former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned the party.

Incidentally, MVA government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray completed 100 days in office last week despite repeated deadlines issued by BJP for its collapse. MVA together has 170 legislators while BJP has 105 in the 288 member state assembly. Thackeray, who had addressed the MVA legislature party on February 24, may make a call this week or next week before the ongoing budget session concludes on March 20, asking party members to stay united.

Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Balasaheb Thorat told FPJ, "MVA government is stable. There is proper coordination among three partners who will foil BJP’s attempts to topple the government.’’