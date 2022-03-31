MVA MPs to meet in Delhi on April 6 to chalk out strategy

The MPs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party will hold a meeting in Delhi on April 6 on the issue of 'interference' of central agencies in the state.

Shiv Sena has the highest number of MPs in the Parliament among the MVA constituents with 19 representatives in the Lok Sabha.

The MVA is at the receiving end since the arrest of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh in different cases and following the raids conducted at the property of a close relative of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The MVA is at loggerheads with the BJP and has accused the Centre of attempting to topple the government in Maharashtra.

However, one of the MPs claimed that April 6 meeting will be an informal get-together.

In a recent coalition meeting, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had alleged that the agencies are being misused by the Centre, and all the opposition parties must come together to oppose this.

The MVA has accused the central probe agencies of trying to defame the MVA government, its leaders and their family members.

On March 25, Uddhav Thackarey had said, "I am not scared by these tactics. If you want to jail me to come to power then do it...But don't indulge in such vicious tactics to grab power. Don't harass us or our family members. We never bothered your family members."

