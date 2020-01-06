MVA ministers full of resolve, good intent

He will implement a number of initiatives by taking allies and stakeholders into confidence. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said there has been rapid urbanisation in Maharashtra, as more than 46% people stay in cities.

‘My focus will be on improving civic amenities, strengthening transport infrastructure, upgrading solid waste management and, more importantly, completing a slew of civic projects in a time-bound manner,’’ he noted.

Shinde said the most crucial will be the implementation of Mumbai’s Development Plan 2034 and it will be on his radar. Housing minister Jitendra Avhad said he will meet players from realty sector which is currently passing through financial stress.

‘‘My journey is from being a resident of a chawl in Tardeo to becoming a Housing Minister. I am aware of the problems faced by the housing sector and I will focus on addressing them,’’ he added.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said good governance is a priority which had been lagging thus far. ‘‘The Common Minimum Programme has proposed the implementation of Re 1 diagnosis scheme, which is another priority. I want to replicate in the state the Mohalla Clinic scheme run by the AAP Government in Delhi,’’ he noted.

Tope said that he will also focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure and effective implementation of the National Health Mission and the Mahatma Phule Jana Aarogya Yojana. He will also strive for improvement in the parameters of Sustainable Development goals.

Power Minister Nitin Raut said he will focus on improvement of finances of state-run generation, transmission and distribution companies.‘‘Revival of the power sector is needed. My effort will be to reduce losses and load shedding so that safety and quality is ensured,’’ he noted.