MVA likely to contest NMMC election together

The Maha Vikas (Aghadi) is likely to contest the NMMC election together. A meeting of all three parties was held early this week to chalk out the plan for the upcoming civic election. The election of NMMC is likely to take place after the monsoon. The term of the NMMC ended in April 2020.

During the meeting, the forthcoming Municipal election and other important issues were discussed. The meeting was held at Sanpada and it was attended by the key leaders of the MVA. The election strategy was decided at the meeting and it was decided that the upcoming municipal local body election will be fought under MVA.

Also, the ward structure was discussed. Organizing training camps, creating awareness among the workers about the elections, various issues were discussed following which the leaders of MVA went to the NMMC headquarters and met the Commissioner regarding the solution of civic problems in Navi Mumbai.

