'MVA govt will make its own law if needed': Ashok Chavan on Centre's farm laws

Minister of Public Works Department Ashok Chavan on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is just waiting for the Supreme Court's final verdict on the fate of Centre's farm laws, adding that the government will make its own law "if needed."

Speaking to reporters about the ongoing controversy over Centre's farm laws, Chavan informed that the Cabinet sub-committee on the three farm laws is not holding meetings as the matter is sub judice in Supreme Court. However, he said, the respective departments have been instructed to study the resolution passed by Punjab, Rajasthan, and other states against these farm laws.

Chavan added that the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on farm laws is headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, so he will take a call on this issue.